Ongole: Officials told to complete works at priority buildings

Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the Panchayat Raj engineering officials to complete the construction of the government priority buildings, with a focus on the completion of YSR Village Health Clinics, immediately.
Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the Panchayat Raj engineering officials to complete the construction of the government priority buildings, with a focus on the completion of YSR Village Health Clinics, immediately.
At a review meeting with the Panchayat Raj engineering officials, the Collector ordered them to complete the physical works of Village Health Clinics by the end of this month, as the government is giving most priority to the health sector. He ordered them to complete the finishing works and hand over the buildings by the next month to the health department.
Collector Dinesh Kumar ordered the engineers to prepare the estimates for the physical works for village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Centres in a week and complete them by June 10. The officials were further advised to take support from the public representatives, in resolving any issues with the agencies in the construction of the priority buildings, and if they fail at the ground level only bring to his notice. He also advised them to construct welcome arches for the Jagananna Colonies as soon as possible.