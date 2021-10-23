Ongole: Police conduct Open House for students, public

Ongole: The Prakasam district police conducted Open House with the weapons and armour, as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week at the Police Kalyanamandapam here on Friday.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg inaugurated the Open House along with the students and briefed them on the functioning of the Police department and the use of the various types of weapons. She explained to them the weapons, protective gear, tools used by the cops as part of their duty in keeping law and order and investigating cases.

She demonstrated some of the exhibits including the towing vehicle, bulletproof vehicle, communication vehicle, 207-Vajra vehicle, various weapons and their spare parts, metal detector, dragon light, rocket launcher, bomb disposal equipment, fingerprint identification network system (FINS), police control room equipment, communication man pack sets, dog squad, cell jammer, AK-47, 9mm Glock pistol, 303 light machine gun, rubber bullets, bomb blanket and Disha vehicles Disha app, traffic rules and symbols etc and their functioning to the students.

The SP informed the students about the significance of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week and announced that they are conducting a Grace Cancer Awareness Rally on October 24, and will conduct cancer-related tests to the police staff, their families and the public free of cost. She said that they will also conduct a 5K run for the public, essay writing and painting competition for students as part of the police commemoration week. She announced that the open house will also be conducted on Saturday at the local police stations, circle offices and sub-divisional offices in the district.

The additional SP B Ravi Chandra, DSPs B Mariyadas, U Nagaraju, P Mallikarjuna Rao, AR DSP K Raghavendra Rao, CIs Srinivasa Reddy, B Srinivasa Rao, RIs Srihari Reddy, Subbarao, Haribabu, Srikanth Nayak, RSIs and staff also participated in the programme.