Ongole: Police officers condemn allegations against personnel by TDP leaders

Ongole: The Prakasam District Police Officers Association condemned the allegations made by TDP leaders against the arrest of two persons in the case of posting posts on social media.



The district's ad-hoc committee members and state vice-chairman SI V Hazaratthiah, inspector V Sri Ram, reserve inspector M Manohar, ARSI V Thirupathi Swami, HC Srinivasa Reddy, WHC Sridevi, PC Sk Subhani, PC Sivarama Krishna, and other district police association committee members held a press meet at the Police Kalyanamandapam in Ongole on Monday.

They said that the Prakasam district police spread the reputation of the police services beyond the states and has spread the name of Prakasam district police to the country by using technology innovatively. They said that they are always at the forefront of serving the people impartially without any political bias under the new government.

They said that two individuals, Vaddilla Sandeep and Thottempudi Chandrasekhar were recently legally arrested in the Cr No-333/2020 case at Ongole taluk police station. In them, they explained that Sandeep, the first accused has a criminal history. They mentioned that he was the main reason behind the tussle between the workers of two political parties at Kammapalem, and his attitude flared up the incident. He was also accused of assaulting government employees, and was sent to judicial custody in the case 220/2019 registered at Ongole one town police station, they added.

When the Amaravati agitation was going on, Sandeep had portrayed the incident of a police officer lifting a fallen woman inaccurately and alleged that police misbehaved with her, they claimed.

The police association leaders announced that Sandeep and Chandrasekhar were arrested for posting untrue posts on social media about reputable people and the police department which works independently and constitutionally to protect the money, property, and lives of the people with no personal hatred against anyone. They announced that they were doing the same thing that they did in the past and continue to do in the future also.

The association leaders said that all officers in the police department are bound by law and warned the people that it is inappropriate to make allegations on the police who never tolerate such things and get intimidated by such acts in the future. They said that making false allegations against the police is tantamount to violating the constitutional moral values and warned those people who do such things to be extremely careful.