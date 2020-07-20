Ongole: Reinstallation of NTR statue at Musunuru demanded

Ongole: The Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers demanded on Sunday that the government apologize for removing the statue of their party founder NT Ramarao at Musunuru in Kavali municipality and reinstall it in the same old place.

In a program held at the NTR Bhavan in Ongole, the party leaders including the party Ongole town president Kothari Nageswara Rao, Ongole AMC former chairman Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, EdduSasikanth Bhushan, Ravula Padmaja, Arla Venkataratnam, Dayaneni Dharma, Gangavarapu Padma, and others offered milk bath to the statue of Ramarao, on the premises.

They condemned the removal of the statue and alleged that the police officers followed the orders of the local MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy.

They said that the YSRCP is resorting to revenge politics and targeting the TDP leaders and not leaving the statues. They claimed that the TDP government didn't remove the statues of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, though many of them are obstructing the traffic.

The TDP leaders also condemned the remarks of YSRCP leaders on TDP. They said that the Tamil Nadu media quoted that a car carrying Rs 5.27 crore was caught by the police and the people in the car claimed that the money belonged to the minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. They said that the government is harassing the people and TDP workers for sharing the news items on social media. They advised the police not act like the YSRCP workers but do their duty.