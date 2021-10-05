Ongole : Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders protest killing of farmers in UP

Ongole : The members of various organisations under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised protests separately in Ongole on Monday, against the killing of four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders staged a protest at the district Collectorate. The SKM convenor Chunduri Rangarao and leaders of farmers, workers and Left parties condemned the alleged incident in which Asish Mishra, son of junior Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra, mowed down the farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws with car on Sunday.

They said that the BJP leaders are trying to terrorise the farmers with violence, but their efforts will go in vain. They said that the farmers are ready to sacrifice their lives but will not leave the fight against the three farm laws. If the government wants to end the agitation, they said, it is only by withdrawing the farm laws.

The CPM Prakasam district committee leaders organised a protest against the killing of farmers at the Sagar Centre in Ongole.

The CPM district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu demanded the Union government to dismiss Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet immediately for instigating violence on the farmers. He said that it was inhuman on part of the BJP to mow down the farmers who are agitating, instead of addressing their issues.

He alleged that the BJP is resorting to violence against the farmers to protect the interests of their corporate friends.

CPM leaders GV Kondareddy, G Ramesh, Chikati Srinivasa Rao, Kankanala Anjaneyulu and others also participated in the protest.