Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted

Ongole: Minister for social welfare, differently abled, and senior citizens welfare, VS&WS, Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in 34th International Day for Older Persons celebrations, at the district collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that the elders are not burden but a treasure trove of rich experiences. The government decided to establish Senior Citizen Clubs at village level to incorporate their suggestions in community development.

He said that the state provides a monthly social pension of 4,000 rupees to the elderly, which is unique in the country. He announced that they are reactivating the toll-free number 14567 for elderly to report issues related to their care. He informed that physiotherapy services will be made available at Community Health Centres for the elderly. He explained that the government will provide hearing aids, wheelchairs, walking sticks, and glasses to senior citizens in need.

The district collector A Thameem Ansariya called for senior citizens to participate in the survey for Vision Andhra Pradesh 2047. Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar highlighted the government’s focus on financial stability and health security for the elderly.

The event included cultural performances by children and felicitation of senior citizens who have made significant contributions to various fields.

The assistant director for the disabled, old-aged, transgenders welfare department G Archana, District Social Welfare Officer Lakshmanaik, municipal commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, and officials were present.