Ongole: Services of martyrs remembered

Ongole: The Prakasam district police, administration, politicians and public representatives paid rich tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for society, observing the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Joint Collector TS Chetan, Additional SP B Ravichandra and other senior police officers joined SP Siddharth Kaushal in the Smriti Parade and lauded the police role in keeping law and order in the society and being frontline warriors even in pandemic situations like Covid-19.

The Minister appreciated SP Siddharth Kaushal for designing the online Spandana programme so that the public need not visit the police station to register complaints and the police resolve them in a short time.

He said that the Prakasam police are at forefront in the State in using the technology and said that the online Spandana mechanism became very much helpful during the pandemic. The Minister remembered K Lakshmaiah, a constable at Pullalacheruvu police station, who sacrificed his life while on duty during this year.

He announced that the government is committed to the welfare of police and the issue of weekly offs and increase of salaries of home guards are just a few reforms in the department to mention. MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy remembered how the police personnel sacrificed their lives while trying to save the life of his brother Magunta Subbarami Reddy and announced that his family never forgets the sacrifices made by police to the society. The MP announced full support to the police department.

Collector Bhaskara said that reforms should be made in the police system to suit the changing circumstances and provide better services to the people by taking advantage of the technology. He said the police, who are facing many challenges, problems, and obstacles in discharging duties, should move forward with self-confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the police personnel for choosing the profession and being service minded even while facing many difficulties in police duties.

He congratulated them for achieving perfection in duties by constantly adopting new methods in crime control, investigation and detection and improving professionalism.

He said that 264 police personnel across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty while battling the anti-social forces. He remembered the seven police personnel of Prakasam district, who died due to coronavirus while serving day and night during the lockdown, and the sniffer dog 'Scooby', which had served in the Bomb Disposal Squad and the most talented crime detection dog 'Shadow' which worked with Prakasam police SWAT team and died in the line of duty.