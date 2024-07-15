  • Menu
Ongole: Students told to choose field of interest & excel

Prakasam SP Garud Sumit Sunil presenting scholarship and commendation certificate to daughter of a home guard in Ongole on Sunday
Prakasam SP Garud Sumit Sunil presenting scholarship and commendation certificate to daughter of a home guard in Ongole on Sunday

SP Garud Sumit presents scholarships and appreciation certificates to 127 students of police personnel, who excelled in studies

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil advised children of police personnel to consider their interests and passions and excel in them. He presented scholarships and appreciation certificates to 127 students of police personnel (including the regular and outsourcing staff in the police, home guard, and DPO staff), who excelled in studies at the Police Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that he is happy to see children of police families excel in education. He advised students to be disciplined to have a golden future.

He appreciated parents of students for taking time to track the education of their children and guiding them despite the pressures of their duty in the police department.

He asked children to study well and bring fame to their parents and nation. He advised them to approach him freely if they require any suggestions regarding education.

The additional SP admin K Nageswara Rao, AR additional SP Ashok Babu, DPO AO M Sulochana, SB inspector Raghavendra, DCRB CI Bhimanaik, PCR CI Venkateswara Rao, RIs Seetarami Reddy, Ramesh Krishna, Ramanareddy and DPO staff were present.

