Ongole : Tahsildar felicitates doctors for treating Covid-19 patients

Ongole : Ongole tahsildar K Chiranjeevi and his staff felicitated the house surgeons who have offered untiring services to the Covid-19patients in the Ongole mandal, on Monday evening.

Chiranjeevi felicitated a total of 27 house surgeons including Dr Mehatab, Priyanka, Yamini Sudha, Amrin, Ananda Mohan and others with shawls and presented mementoes to them appreciating their services.

Ongole medical officer Ramadevi, deputy collector Vasantha Babu, former MEPMA PD Kriparao and others also participated in the programme.