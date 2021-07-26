Ongole: Trainees asked to ustilise skills to become entrepreneurs

Ongole: The regional manager of Canara Bank T Ramakrishna advised the women trainees at the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) here to utilise the services of the organisation to become entrepreneurs.

He, along with former director of RUDSETI and EDP assessor T Tirupati Reddy participated as the chief guest to the valedictory of the ladies tailoring training programme in the institute.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank, and Sri DharmasthalaManjunatheswara Educational Trust conducts free training programmes in various courses on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

Speaking at the certification presentation ceremony, RUDSETI director G Suryanarayana Murthy said that they are offering international standard training to the candidates along with personality development and soft skills coaching by providing tasty and home-like food and accommodation. He also announced that they will follow up with the trainees and extend a helping hand to them in leading their businesses successfully.

Ramakrishna said that the unemployed youth should utilise the training services offered by the institute to settle in their life and earn a decent income. He said that women are second to none and they should also start businesses for their empowerment.

Tirupati Reddy said that tailoring has wide importance in society now and advised everyone who received training in the RUDSETI should become financially stable by utilising the services of the institute. He said that the candidates at the RUDSETI will learn entrepreneurship skills, discipline, business management skills with the training given in the institute.

The domain assessor I Rani, RUDSETI trainer Aruna, faculty Dr B Srikanth Varma, UVK Bapuji, and other staff also participated in the certificate distribution programme.