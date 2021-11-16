Ongole: Training on house tax collection app concludes

Ongole: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department completed the training on the Housing Tax Collection App in the Prakasam district on Monday.

As part of the training series on the HTC App, the department organised a four-day session in the district, by clubbing the panchayat secretaries assembly constituency-wise, at Kandukur, Markapur and Ongole.

The district project manager Thota Naga Jyothi conducted the knowledge transfer sessions to the panchayat secretaries and organised the training on the app. On Monday, she held the training programme for the Ongole division panchayat secretaries at Old ZP Meeting Hall in Ongole.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, the Prakasam district panchayat officer GV Narayana Reddy, DLPO MV Ramanamma explained that the House Tax Collection app will end the corruption at the ground level by introducing transparency.

They said that after the house owner pays the tax to the bill collector, he receives the receipt on the mobile phone as SMS and the transaction details are updated in the web server for access to the officials at various levels. After the total amount of the taxes collected reached Rs 5,000, they said, the bill collector should remit the same to the panchayat secretary who then deposits in treasury through challan later, as the regular practice.

They claimed that in this method, the possibility of swindling the public money is limited to Rs 5000 only.

The other trainers including the panchayat secretaries A Rama Krishna, Raghava, digital assistants Farooq, Hemalatha also took sessions on various modules in the House Tax Collection App.