Ongole: Ugadi celebrated with religious fervour

Ongole: People in the Prakasam district welcomed the Krodhi nama Ugadi with great fervor on Tuesday. The temples in the district witnessed heavy rush in the morning and several organisations conducted Kavisammelanams and Panchanga sravanam to forecast the future of the public under the zodiac signs. The famous temples in the district were thronged by devotees from early morning.

They offered special prayers to the presiding deities. The Saibaba temples in the Santha Pet and Lawyer Pet also witnessed a rush as the public formed queue lines. Devotees formed beelines at the Srigiri Venkateswara Swamy temple to participate in the special pujas, including Suvarna Ashtadalapadma Padarchana, Ugadi Asthanam, and Panchanga Sravanam on the premises.

Joint collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna participated as the chief guest in celebrations of the Telugu New Year held by the district administration at the Spandana Hall in the collectorate,The priest Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy organised the Panchanga Sravavanam, and poets from various places in the district recited poems as part of Kavisammelanam. The SP Sumit Garud Sunil extended the Ugadi wishes to the district people. TDP AP vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and BJP Ongole Assembly in-charge Yogaiah Yadav participated in the Ugadi celebrations held at the municipal high school in Division 12 and served food to the devotees.

The students of various schools including the Apex High School celebrated the Telugu New Year.

Errana Sahitya Parishad president Mainampati Saikumar, members, and noted poets and writers from the district celebrated Ugadi by paying rich tributes to Errana by garlanding his statue near the RDO Office.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and others participated in the Ugadi celebrations organised by the Arya Vysya Community. The MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in the Panchangasravanam as part of the Ugadi celebrations held at the YSRCP office in Jarugumalli.