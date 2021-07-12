Ongole: Warm farewell to SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole: On the eve of his transfer to Krishna District, Prakasam police gave a warm farewell to Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal with AR parade in Ongole on Monday.

The SP received a courtesy salute from the Parade commander and later received a hearty farewell from the platoons.

He served for 2 years and 3 months and led the Police department through innovative initiatives while ensuring welfare measures of the staff.

The in-charge SP K Chowdeshwari, Additional SP(Admin) B Ravichandra, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu and others participated in the programme.