Ongole: Warm farewell to SP Siddharth Kaushal

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal
Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal

Highlights

On the eve of his transfer to Krishna District, Prakasam police gave a warm farewell to Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal with AR parade in Ongole on Monday.

Ongole: On the eve of his transfer to Krishna District, Prakasam police gave a warm farewell to Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal with AR parade in Ongole on Monday.

The SP received a courtesy salute from the Parade commander and later received a hearty farewell from the platoons.

He served for 2 years and 3 months and led the Police department through innovative initiatives while ensuring welfare measures of the staff.

The in-charge SP K Chowdeshwari, Additional SP(Admin) B Ravichandra, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu and others participated in the programme.

