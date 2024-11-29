Online faculty development programme from Dec 9

Bhimavaram: The computer science engineering department of SRKR Engineering College would be organising an online faculty development programme from December 9 to 14, informed college principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju. Director of the college Dr M Jagapati Raju released a poster pertaining to the programme on the college premises on Thursday.

Programme convenor and head of computer science Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju said that as part of the programme introduced by All India Council for Technical Education Training and Learning Academy, the six-day programme in the name of ‘Empowering Educators for Faculty Excellence’ will be conducted.

He appealed to the engineering faculty and the research scholars to study the latest technology by participating in the online programme..

Dr NK Kameswara Rao and Dr Sivasankar Reddy will coordinate the six-day online programme.