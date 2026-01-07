Only false claims are Jagan’s achievements

Vijayawada: Questioning former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to Rayalaseema, water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu asked whether Jagan had the courage to explain what he had actually done for the region during his five-year tenure.

In his presentation at the Secretariat, the minister alleged that incomplete irrigation projects were falsely projected as completed and dedicated to the nation during the previous YSRCP regime.

“Throughout Jagan’s five-year rule, irrigation projects were neglected. The YSRCP government is not even in a position to clearly state how much it spent on the irrigation sector,” Ramanaidu said. “If Jagan truly cared for Rayalaseema, why did he fail to allocate funds for critical projects in the region?” he said.

The minister further alleged that the sand mafia flourished during the YSRCP’s tenure, worsening the condition of key irrigation infrastructure. He claimed that the Gorakallu reservoir was put at risk due to lack of maintenance. “When officials sought funds for repairs, Jagan ignored them. Despite repeated appeals, not a single rupee was sanctioned,” he said.

He pointed out that even the supply of drinking water to Pulivendula depends on the Gorakallu reservoir. “He did not spend a paisa on maintaining the reservoir, yet he finds fault with our government. If he truly loved the people of Rayalaseema, would he have remained indifferent when projects were on the verge of collapse” he questioned.