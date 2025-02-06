Operations reviewed at Excise Stations

Machilipatnam : Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar inspected the Machilipatnam and Vuyyuru Excise Stations to review the application process, address excise crimes, and evaluate enforcement measures.

During his visit to Machilipatnam, he emphasised that illicitly distilled (ID) liquor would not be tolerated under any circumstances and directed officials to take stringent action against offenders.

He also highlighted the importance of rigorously implementing Navodayam 2.0 to ensure compliance with government policies. To provide more time for applicants, he informs that the deadline for submitting applications has been extended until February 8 at 5 pm. At the Vuyyuru Excise Station, he interacted with applicants to determine if they faced any difficulties. The applicants expressed satisfaction with the simplified application procedure and appreciated the efficient handling of applications by the excise department.

Additionally, the commissioner issued strict instructions regarding individuals placed under Bind Over orders. He instructed staff to coordinate with Revenue officials to recover the bond amount from those who re-engage in criminal activities, aiming to instill a fear of the law among offenders.

Officials were instructed to streamline procedures, enhance public convenience, and take proactive measures to maintain law and order.