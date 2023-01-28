OSD asks health officials to promote institutional deliveries

Kadapa(YSR District): Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Raghunath on Friday stressed on the need for promoting institutional deliveries in a big way to prevent maternal deaths in the district. Addressing the district level Maternal Deaths Surveillance and Response(MDSR) meeting here, the OSD pointed out that despite government initiated several facilities in government hospitals for promotion of institutional deliveries, the district failed achieve expected results.

He said zero percent maternal deaths possible only if the all officials make sustainable efforts in this regard. He ordered the doctors working in Primary Health Centres (PHSs) and Community Health Centres(CHCs) to verify the details of pregnant women and lactating mothers up to date. He also directed them to conduct awareness camps in rural areas over necessity of administer the vaccination at the time of pregnant to sudden aberrations.

On the occasion, the OSD enquired the officials over the performance of 108. DM&HO Dr K Nagaraju, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) Superintendent Dr S Venkateswarlu and Additional DM&HO SK Khadarvali were present.