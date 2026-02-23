Over 10.5L students to appear for Inter exams starting today

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE) has made all arrangements for conducting the Intermediate Public Examination for first- and second-year students from February 23 to March 24 across the State. A total of 10,57,312 students are expected to appear for the examinations at 1,537 centres. Of these, 45 centres have been identified as ‘sensitive’, while 35 centres have been categorised as ‘vulnerable’ due to inadequate infrastructure, remote locations, or a high number of candidates. The examinations will be held daily from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

BIE secretary Ranjith Basha said the Board has taken comprehensive measures to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations. Emphasising the importance of punctuality, he stated that no student would be allowed entry even a minute after the scheduled time. Students have therefore been advised to reach their respective examination centres at least one hour in advance.

All centres have been equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, electricity, and proper lighting. CCTV cameras have been installed at every centre, and district-level examination committees under the supervision of District Collectors will monitor the process. Flying squads and sitting squads will carry out inspections to check malpractices.

The BIE secretary clarified that mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres. He expressed his confidence that with these arrangements in place, the examinations would be conducted peacefully and without any irregularities. Further, he said, a control room has been set up at the Board office to address any urgent issues, and it would be available from 7:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. Students and parents can contact the toll-free number: 1800-425-1531, he added.