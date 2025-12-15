Over 4.25 lakh devotees complete Bhavani Deeksha

Vijayawada: Over 4.25 lakh devotees have successfully completed their Bhavani Deeksha and had Darshan of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada since December 11.

With the final day of Deeksha Viramana scheduled for December 15, the NTR district administration anticipates the total count will likely exceed the projected 6-7 lakh devotees. The Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment will culminate at Old Yagasala with Poornahuthi on Monday.

Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan visited the temple on Sunday and reviewed ongoing facilities along with temple officials and engineering staff. He inspected queue lines, interacted with pilgrims, and distributed buttermilk and refreshments.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said that the smooth and orderly conduct of the Deeksha Viramana programme reflects the effectiveness of elaborate arrangements made by the department. He said that in strict compliance with government instructions, the Endowments Department implemented a well-planned system ensuring devotees faced no inconvenience. Hassle-free Darshan, uninterrupted Annaprasadam distribution, and adequate supply of Laddu Prasadam were maintained throughout.

Ramachandra Mohan stated the action plan was designed following the successful Dasara festival model, with strong inter-departmental coordination. He emphasised that even if lakhs of devotees arrive, the department is fully prepared to ensure every Bhavani devotee completes the ritual with complete satisfaction.

Facilities such as free transportation to bathing ghats, provision of mineral water, free Darshan, and free Prasadam have been widely appreciated. Laddu Prasadam is being prepared at three separate points to meet heavy demand, ensuring timely distribution without delays.

The Commissioner highlighted that close coordination with the NTR District administration, Police, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, along with modern technology deployment, has enabled effective crowd and queue management.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak and engineering officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.