Over 700 students enrol in 24 programmes in CUAP

Janthaluru (Anantapur): The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) is buzzing with activity with registrations of incoming students for the 2024-25 academic year.

In the past two days, more than 700 students have enrolled into 24 programmes that the university is offering and more are expected in the coming days for the fresh batch.

Vice-Chancellor Prof S A Kori expressed his satisfaction at the number of students enrolling this year as well as the quality of the students.

NSS volunteer students helped the faculty and staff of the university in registering the students while the faculty verified and processed the admission of the students. The hostel committee members were seen allotting rooms for the incoming students.

Many parents and relatives accompanied the students and helped them settle into their rooms while the students familiarised themselves with the facilities.

Students came in from a record breaking 23 States of the country. One student from Punjab who had done his under graduation from Oxford University too joined in the PG programme at CUAP. The student, Hitik Sofat said, “I am glad I joined the Political Science Programme in CUAP. I found the syllabus attractive as well as the quality of the faculty.” This year students have enrolled not only from more States but there is also a trend of students coming from metro cities like New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. CUAP has attracted students even from Andaman and Nicobar Islands this year.

Classes for the fresh batch have started on Tuesday at the Janthaluru campus.