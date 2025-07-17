Over 8 cr devotees expected to participate

Rajamahendravaram: The 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu is expected to draw an unprecedented crowd of around 8 crore pilgrims, turning the Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur regions into spiritual hubs for 12 days. Authorities estimate a daily footfall of about 65 lakh people, significantly higher than the previous Pushkaralu in 2015.To ensure smooth and safe management of such massive crowds, the government has decided to begin planning and development works well in advance. Drawing inspiration from the successful use of AI technology at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Andhra Pradesh will now deploy Artificial Intelligence-powered surveillance systems at major bathing ghats.According to officials, AI cameras will be installed to monitor real-time movements of pilgrims, detect crowd surges, and instantly alert a dedicated special control room.

This data will be relayed to departments like Revenue, Police, and Disaster Management, helping them make quick, informed decisions. Around 150 advanced AI-enabled cameras are likely to be installed across key ghats in Rajamahendravaram alone. Authorities plan to accommodate about four devotees per square meter at the ghats.

A total of 60 major bathing ghats have been identified in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur.

Bathing will be permitted from 4 am to 10 pm during the Pushkaralu days, and arrangements are being made to enable around 3.5 lakh people to take a dip every hour. The tragic stampede in 2015, which claimed 27 lives, has prompted the government to ensure foolproof crowd control mechanisms this time.

The Centre is also expected to play a significant role in organising the event, as the BJP is a coalition partner in the state government.

The central intelligence agencies have already sought detailed reports on the planning and preparedness for the Pushkaralu, including crowd estimates and infrastructure readiness. District Collector and Municipal Commissioner P Prasanthi, who is overseeing the planning, is focusing on implementing a robust action plan to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials say the goal is to place every pilgrim under seamless surveillance from the time they enter a ghat till they leave, using AI as a key tool to ensure safety, discipline, and devotion.