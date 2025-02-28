P-4 system by Ugadi, to benefit poorer sections

Vijayawada : The state government is launching the P-4 (Public, Philanthropic People Participation) system by Ugadi which is aimed at empowering the downtrodden sections of society.

The ruling dispensation is making every effort to stand by the poor and the P-4, along with other welfare schemes that are already being implemented, will certainly give more support to the underprivileged sections. Chairing a meeting on P-4, family empowerment benefit management system, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the officials that the main objec-tive of the P-4 system should be that those families which are in the high place in wealth should stand by the downtrodden sections.

He also stressed the need for a structured and sus-tainable policy to take this forward.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that verification of five lakh families will be completed by August and the P-4 will be implemented in four villages as a pilot project with which 5,869 families will get the benefits of the policy.

Those who are owning two acre wetland and five acre dryland, government employees, those who are paying income tax, who are owning four-wheelers, those having properties in munici-pal areas and the families which are financially sound are exempted from this. Thus, the government is of the opinion that the actual eligible will get the benefits of the scheme.

Initially, the officials felt that about 40 lakh families are eligible under the scheme. Household survey is already on in 10 districts in the state in the first phase which will be completed by March 2 and the second phase will be taken up in the 16 districts by March 8 to complete it in 10 days, by March 18.

After the household survey is complete the details of all the eligible families will be incorporated in the Samriddhi Bandhanam. Chief secretary K Vijayanand and officers of the planning department were present at the meeting.