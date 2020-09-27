PACE signs MoUs with Bhavya Constructions, TVL Electricals

Ongole: PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences on Saturday signed Memoranda of Understanding with two companies — Bhavya Constructions and TVL Electricals — to provide onsite and on hand experience to their students.



College correspondent Maddisetti Sridhar said that the students of EEE branch studying in PACE would get onsite experience in the projects of the TVL Electricals.

The experience the students attained in the company would help the students secure job opportunities in addition to the chance in industrial training and industrial tour.

Likewise, the students of Civil Engineering would get onsite experience by working as interns in the Bhavya Constructions.

The MoUs are also useful for the students to undertake research projects, Sridhar said.

M Ramesh Babu, head of Bhavya Constructions, said that the students would be helped to develop their skills in civil engineering.

T Raghavendra Rao, head of TVL Electricals, said that the students of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) would get on hand training in their industry.

College principal Dr M Srinivasan said that the memoranda with these two industries would help the students to undertake research projects.

Vice-Principal Dr GVK Murthy and EEE head of department Dasari Prasad said that this was a golden opportunity for the students.

K Saujan Kumar and a number of assistant professors were also present.