Paka Venkata Satyanarayana Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Paka Venkata Satyanarayana has officially filed his nomination as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat representing Andhra Pradesh. Satyanarayana submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Vanitarani at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises, marking a significant step in the ongoing political landscape.

The nomination ceremony was attended by various prominent figures, including Union Minister of State for Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, State Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav, and MLC Somu Veerraju, among others. Following the submission of his nomination, Satyanarayana met with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, where he briefly discussed his affiliation with the BJP and recent political developments. The meeting also included Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav, Union Minister Srinivasa Varma, and other MLAs.

The need for a by-election arose following the resignation of Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha, prompting the Election Commission to announce the election for the vacant seat. The notification for nominations was released, with the deadline coinciding with Satyanarayana's filing.

In an interesting political twist, the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena have ceded their position for the Rajya Sabha candidacy to the BJP, resulting in Satyanarayana's nomination. Having been an active member of the BJP since 1980, he has held various critical positions, including city general secretary, city and district president, and state vice president.

