Palamaner team emerges overall champs in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Palamaner team emerged as overall champions in the 24th inter- SV Mahila Polytechnics sports and games meet which concluded here on Friday.

B Leshma, a second-year student in DPPC (Diploma in Commercial and Computer Practices) of Sri Padmavathi Polytechnic was adjudged as the individual champion.

The two-day sports and games meet hosted by the TTD and the Department of Technical Education of AP Government concluded on a festive note on Friday

TTD DEO Dr Ramana Prasad distributed the prizes to the winners at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Polytechnic college premises in Tirupati.

Trophies were also presented to record achieving teams in 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 and 800 metres running, 100x4 relay and jump, triple jump, shot-put, and disc-throw, volleyball, kho-kho, badminton, (singles and doubles), Table tennis (singles and doubles) and Chess.

Students and sports girls from 29 polytechnic institutions, and faculty participated in the annual sports and games meet held under the supervision of Dr G Asunta, Principal of the SP Mahila Polytechnic, Tirupati.