‘Palleku Podam’ organised at Thorredu

Rajamahendravaram: Responding to the call given by State unit of BJP, its Rural mandal Assembly convenor Yanapu Esu, booth president BV Rama Rao, and others organised various programmes at Thorredu village as part of “Palleku Podam”.

The polling booth committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rama Rao. He met senior leaders in the village and interacted with their families.

A meeting was held with farmers at Rythu Bharosa Kendra. He visited the village Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendras and explained the schemes implemented by the Central Government.

He discussed with the staff of the Zilla Parishad High School on the mid-day meal scheme implemented by the Central Government. Food quality was checked. After that, he talked about gas connections and other issues being given by the Centre to BC women. Party state secretary Adabala Ramakrishna, Kisan Morcha Mandal president Chitturi Prasad, OBC Mocha Mandal leaders Malluvalasa Rambabu, Paladugula Gandhi, Maddukuri

Gopalakrishna, Dasari Rama Rao, Dasari Seenu, SC Morcha district leaders Rayudu Satyanarayana and others were present.