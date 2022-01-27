Palnadu district with Narasaraopet headquarters leaves several shocked

Guntur: People of Palnadu expected that the YCP government will announce any one of the mandals in Gurazala, Dachepalli and Piduguralla as district headquarters for Palnadu district to be formed very soon. The government did not announce any of the mandals as district headquarters, which disappointed them and declared Narasaraopet as district headquarters for Palnadu district.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy tried their best to form Palnadu district, one of the mandals of Gurazala, Dachepalli and Piduguralla as district headquarters. The government did not consider their request, thus reportedly hurting their sentiments.

The government, which is planning to develop Palnadu region as industrial hub, felt that setting up of industries in the backward Palnadu will improve the standard of living of the people.

Former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao had already protested demanding the government formation of Palnadu district with one of the mandals of Dachepalli, Gurazala, Piduguralla as district headquarters. The efforts of the leaders of Palnadu were partly fruitful. Srinivasa Rao is planning to revive his agitation to achieve his demand.

Meanwhile, MLA Namburi Sankra Rao said that the people of Pedakurapadu will face lot of problems, if the decision of the government to merge Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency in Gurazala revenue division will translate into action.

He said Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency should be merged in the new revenue division to be formed with Sattenapalli as revenue division headquarters for the convenience of the people in Pedakurapadu. He said he had already discussed the matter with the officials.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, who started the demand for the formation of Palnadu district with Gurazala district headquarters, said that he will meet the committee formed by the government to receive objections on formation of new districts. He said that he will request the government to form the new district as Gurazala district head and should be named as Gurram Jashua Palandu district and added that he will submit a memorandum to this effect.