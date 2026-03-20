Panchanga Sravanam conducted

Vijayawada: The ‘Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara’ (2026–27) Panchanga Sravanam was conducted with religious fervour at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on the occasion of Ugadi on Wednesday.

The programme was held at the newly constructed Puja Mandapam within the temple premises, where the temple’s Asthana Siddhanti, Brahmasri Challa Srinivasa Sharma, recited the Panchangam.

During the session, the Siddhanti elaborated on astrological predictions for all twelve zodiac signs, including income and expenditure patterns, honour and dishonour, and planetary movements for the coming year. He also explained the likely impact of planetary positions on rainfall, agriculture, the country’s economic conditions, and public health.

A large number of devotees attended the event and listened with keen interest. The temple authorities distributed Panchangams free of cost to devotees. Ugadi Pachadi and prasadam were also served after the programme.

As part of the festivities, a traditional procession (Gramotsavam) was held, in which Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, also known as Gandhi, and Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik actively participated. In a display of devotion, they carried the idols of the Goddess and the Lord on a palanquin through the temple premises. The procession, accompanied by Vedic chants, captivated devotees and added to the festive fervour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Officer expressed hope that the coming ‘Sri Parabhava’ year would bring prosperity, happiness, and good health to the people of the State. Later, Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and EO Seena Naik honoured the Panchangam presenter.

The Devasthanam also felicitated donor Sanga Narasimha Rao and his spouse for their contribution towards the construction of a Shiva temple and Yaga Shala on the temple premises. The Chairman, EO, and trustees honoured the couple with new clothes, a portrait of the presiding deity, and prasadam, appreciating their generosity in undertaking sacred constructions at the holy Indrakeeladri shrine.

Members of the Trust Board, including Badeti Dharma Rao, G Sarojini Devi, S Sarita, T Ramadevi, M Sravani, and M Kalavathi, along with special invitee V Sankara Babu, temple officials, and priests, participated in the programme.