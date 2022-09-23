Parks in Tirumala will be developed with grandeur: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the parks in Tirumala are being developed with the help of donations to entertain the devotees who come to have a darshan of Sri Venkateswara. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that the park in Vaikuntham Q complex has been developed with 64 lakhs and made available to devotees from today. He said four more parks in Tirumala are being developed.



The chairman said that on 27th of this month, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to diety on behalf of the state government. He said that the new Parakamani Mandapam and guest house built by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will be inaugurated on 28th. CM Jagan will also start the newly introduced electric buses on Ghat Road for environment protection.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the construction of Srinivasa Setu will be completed by the end of December and will be made fully available to the public from January. Meanwhile, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy along with CVSO Narasimha Kishore inspected the new Parakamani building opposite Anna Prasadam complex in Tirumala.