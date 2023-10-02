Partial Lunar Eclipse: Tirumala temple to be closed

Tirumala: Owing to partial lunar eclipse on the wee hours of October 29, the Tirumala temple will remain closed on the night of October 28 and reopened on October 29.

The partial Chandra Grahanam will be witnessed between 1:05 am and 2:22 am on October 29. As such the temple doors will be closed at 7:05 pm on October 28.

The temple doors will be reopened at 3:15 am on October 29 after performing Suddhi and Suprabhata Seva in Ekantam. The temple doors remain closed for eight hours due to Chandra Grahanam.

Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, differently-abled and senior citizens darshan stand cancelled on October 28.

The devotees are requested to make note of this and plan their pilgrimage accordingly.