Party workers’ role key in delivering schemes: Gottipati

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that the coalition government, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, aims to ensure that welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries and effectively communicate its initiatives to all citizens across the state.

The minister, along with the Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad unveiled a statue of NT Rama Rao and NTR Kalakshetram, and participated in ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu-Intintiki Telugu Desam’ programme, at Chandaluru village in J Panguluru mandal, on Sunday. During the village-level campaign, Minister Gottipati visited households to assess the implementation of coalition government welfare programmes and gathered feedback from beneficiaries. Additionally, he distributed three-wheeler scooters to ten differently-abled individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Gottipati praised NTR as the pioneer of welfare schemes for the poor, noting that programmes like two-rupee rice and women’s property rights are still implemented by numerous states nationwide. The minister announced infrastructure funding, including Rs 30 lakh for road construction in Chandaluru village, Rs 2 crore for the Chandaluru-Gangavaram BT road, and Rs 35 lakh for constructing a dining hall at the district council high school.

Gottipati explained that the primary objective of the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu- Intintiki Telugu Desam’ initiative is to monitor how welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries during the coalition government’s 15-month tenure. He emphasised that programmes such as pensions, Talliki Vandanam, and the Deepam gas scheme distribution should be verified by relevant department officials and secretariat staff. He emphasised the crucial role of party workers in implementing government schemes.