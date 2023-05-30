Parvathipuram: Extend support for development of villages, bankers told

Parvathipuram : Kartikeya Misra, Director, Directorate of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, called upon bankers to extend support for the development of villages and downtrodden communities.

Misra toured Parvathipuram Manyam District on Monday. He attended financial inclusion meeting at Thotapalli in Garugubilli mandal and later on conducted a meeting with bankers at the Collectorate. While addressing the meeting, Misra said that Parvathipuram Manyam district needs bankers support. Stand Up India and Mudra loans could be provided, he added. There would be so many eligible candidates for loans, he said. He asked to establish bank branches wherever necessary. As the area falls under scheduled area, banking support was required, he exhorted.

He requested the Collector to review thoroughly with KVIC, KVIB to meet the prescribed targets under PMEGP. PM Mudra Yojana and PM SVANidhi could be utilised in the best way possible to provide self-employment, he indicated.

Misra also directed to utilise the schemes like PM Jeevan Jyothi Bima (PMJJB), PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana so that many would be covered Bima.

Addressing the gathering at Financial Inclusion programme at Thotapalli, he stressed the need for spreading awareness on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government. One could derive benefits from schemes such as PMJJB, PMSBY, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PMEGP, Atal Pension Yojana etc., he said.

Misra informed that Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to visit Parvathipuram in coming few days. The date would be informed whenever finalised, he said. Bankers should show good progress of the region, he exhorted. District Collector Nishant Kumar informed that for establishing new bank branches, locations were identified. Lead District Manager J L N Murthy explained the progress of banks in the district. He informed that there were 3,52,641 PMJDY accounts, 5,19,425 PMSBY accounts and 2,32,175 PMJJBY accounts in the district.

About 14,086 Mudra accounts were there, he said. Under PMMY, Rs 104.46 crore was disbursed to 15,383 beneficiaries. SBI DGMs A Venkatramaiah, Pankaj Kumar, SLBC AGM E Raja Babu, NABARD AGM T Nagarjuna and other bankers attended.