Parvathipuram Manyam police bag ABCD Award

Vizianagaram: The Parvathipuram Manyam District Police have secured second place in the prestigious ABCD Award for best crime detection. Talking about the achievement, District Superintendent of Police SV Madhav Reddy attributed the success to meticulous investigation, effective use of technology, and exemplary teamwork at all levels.

A case investigation began when a body of an unmarried woman was found hanging in the cashew orchard near Cheepuruvalasa village in Salur mandal. Acting swiftly, the Salur rural police registered a case of suspicious death and launched a probe.

Under the directions of the District Superintendent of Police, Parvathipuram Sub-Divisional Officer Ankita Surana, the investigation was pursued from every possible angle under the supervision of the Salur rural circle Inspector. Investigators meticulously analysed call data records, tracked mobile phone locations and examined CCTV footages, leveraging advanced technology to uncover crucial evidence.

Their relentless efforts paid off when the case was conclusively reclassified from a suspicious death to a murder, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused within 48 hours, a feat that stood out at the state level. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta presented the award to the district police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP lauded the dedication of the investigation team, including Circle Inspector P Rama Krishna; sub-inspectors P Narasimha Murthy, K Venkata Suresh, MV Ramana, and S Teja Swaroop, Head constable D Samarpan Rao; and constables A Ashok Kumar and GVS Shiva Prasad.