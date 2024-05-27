Passengers at risk at Badvel RTC bus stand: CPI

Badvel (YSR district): CPI Urban Samiti on Sunday raised serious concerns about the deteriorating condition of Badvel RTC bus stand, which they claim has become a death trap for passengers. ‘Pieces are falling and injuring passengers due to cracks in the bus stand slab, yet the RTC Divisional Manager (DM) ignored the issue.’ CPI Urban Samiti leaders, including Badvel town secretary Pedulpalli Balu, highlighted the plight of passengers, who face risks daily at the bus stand. They pointed out the recent incident where an elderly woman was injured when a piece of slab fell on her and criticised the RTC DM's lack of response and failure to provide compensation.

Balu accused the RTC authorities of prioritising illegal businesses over passenger safety, leading to inadequate facilities and dangerous conditions. The CPI has demanded immediate action from higher authorities to repair the bus stand and improve conditions for passengers.

Leaders and passengers staged a protest here on the occasion. They warned that if the RTC authorities do not address the issues promptly, they would launch agitation.