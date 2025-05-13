Live
Patra Pushpa Yagam held at Kapileswara Swamy temple
Tirupati: The sacred Patra Pushpa Yagam was held with devotion at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Monday.
The day began with Suprabhata Seva and Abhishekam to the chief deity, followed by a special Snapana Tirumanjanam to the Utsava idols of Sri Kapileswara Swamy and Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru using milk, curd, honey, sugarcane juice, coconut water, and other sacred items.
From 10 AM to 12 noon, the Patra Pushpa Yagam was performed with a variety of leaves and flowers like Bilva, Tulasi, Rose, Jasmine, Champa, and others.
Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu donated 2 tons of leaves and 2 tons of flowers for the ritual.
Temple priests said the ritual was performed as an act of repentance for any errors during regular worship services.