Pawan cautions people against falling prey to caste conspiracies

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday warned citizens against falling for conspiracies designed to create discord and animosity within the state. He urged people in a statement here to remain vigilant against those who are sowing discord between different castes and religions, particularly through social media and YouTube channels.

“We have seen the nature of these individuals, who create unrest and insecurity through their deceitful tactics, for the past decade,” Kalyan said in a statement. “Do not fall into their trap, give in to anger, or allow for a confrontational atmosphere. If you show anger, the conspirators will achieve their desired outcomes.”

Kalyan cited the recent events in Machilipatnam as an example. He noted that a person on a YouTube channel used offensive language, and argued that the malicious intent behind preparing and promoting such a person must be identified.

“We should proceed with criminal cases under the law,” he stated. “Rushing into another path and engaging in conflict will only complicate the problem. Provocative leaders will emerge and spoil the harmonious atmosphere among the people.”

The Deputy Chief Minister called for legal action against those who spread division. He urged Jana Sena and coalition leaders to file complaints to ensure that those who provoke and speak offensively, whether on social media or in other forms, are brought to justice under the Indian Justice Code.

“Complaints must also be filed and cases registered against those who are behind them, systematically instigating these conspiracies,” he added.

Kalyan also revealed that he has ordered an internal investigation by the party leadership into the Machilipatnam incident. He said notices would be served to those involved to seek an explanation.

“The public must be vigilant against the party and its leaders who have a malicious nature and engage in conspiracies,” he said. “Let’s counter their malicious propaganda democratically and legally.”