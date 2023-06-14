Pawan challenges Jagan-Stop our Juggernaut if you can

Kattipudi: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan blew the poll bugle with a thundering speech which began with a straight challenge to the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy saying, “try your best but you cannot stop me and Jana Sena from entering Assembly this time.



Taking on the CM and his public speeches, he said chief minister has started claiming that a class war was on. “Yes,” a class war is on and it is between those who amassed wealth under the shadow of his father when he was the CM and “floated suitcase companies,” and the common man.

Pawan said if a common man takes bribe ACB arrests him but when the rulers indulge in corruption who must act? It is the responsibility of the people to punish them. Lashing at CM he said he with “funny smile,” says he is alone in the political battle. Surely, he is not a kid. All needles of suspicion regarding the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy were pointing at him. He cannot be a kid, Pawan said and called upon people to give a serious thought to what CM says.

Pawan said his party will ensure that the capital will continue in Amaravati. It will give Rs 10 lakh to 500 youth per constituency per year for skill development and finding jobs or setting up small business. He said Jana Sena will do everything to bring the talent out of youth. “I will personally interact with youth and take their ideas and suggestions on development of the state.

He said while this government was not giving ration cards, Jana Sena would ensure that a ration card is given to the newlyweds along with their marriage certificates irrespective of caste. He Jana Sena was not against welfare. But it should be done when wealth is created unlike the present government which is surviving on borrowings and heavy taxes. It has taxed even garbage collection.

He further said, Jana Sena will ensure that Panchayats get central funds and what all is due to them. He further said that he would maintain cordial relations with centre but will not compromise with it if state interests were being harmed or surrender to centre as CM was doing.