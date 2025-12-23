Pawan describes YSRCP as ‘a gang, not a political party’

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP, declaring that he does not view it as a political party but as a “party of rowdies,” and asserting unequivocally that the YSRCP will not return to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting titled ‘Padavi-Badhyata’ (post-responsibility) of Jana Sena legislators, local body representatives and corporation chairpersons at the party’s camp office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan urged industrialists, employees, officials and the general public not to be intimidated by statements from former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates.

He said fear was being deliberately cultivated by the opposition through threats and intimidating rhetoric and called upon officials and citizens to act with courage and confidence. The Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent warning that those taking over government medical colleges under the proposed Public-Private Partnership model would be jailed within two months of a change in government.

Pawan Kalyan said such statements reflected the YSRCP’s mindset and should not be taken seriously. He asserted that as long as he is alive, he would not allow the integrity of Andhra Pradesh to be compromised.

Pawan warned YSRCP leaders to immediately stop issuing threats against officials and police personnel, questioning how it could be acceptable for opposition leaders to speak of arrests, vendetta and violence.

He said any attempt to intimidate institutions would have serious consequences, and made it clear that his party and the government would not remain silent spectators. “We will act strictly within the Constitution. We will advise politely. If that is ignored, rolling up our sleeves and moving forward is not a difficult task,” he said.

Expressing concern over the erosion of governance systems, the JSP chief said Andhra Pradesh had been pushed into a situation where officials were unable to function independently due to political pressure. He stressed that restoring law and order was essential to rebuilding confidence in the State, attracting investment and ensuring development.

He added that no welfare or development agenda could succeed in an environment of fear and criminality, and accused the previous political leadership of dismantling institutional credibility.

Calling for broader political and public support, he said the present government’s performance in governance and welfare would ultimately expose the opposition’s claims and restore stability to the state.