Pawan dubs passage of Waqf bill ‘historic step’

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both the Houses of the Parliament is a “historic step towards justice, transparency and accountability”.

The Jana Sena founder asserted that under the “visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA administration has once again proved its commitment to resolve long-standing concerns”. The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. “The Waqf Amendment Bill’s passage through both Houses of Parliament reflects more than merely a parliamentary achievement. It’s a historic step towards justice, transparency, and accountability,” said Pawan in a post on ‘X’.

For years, there have been serious concerns about the operations of Waqf Boards, he said, alleging that there was a lack of transparency, property mismanagement while subsidies that did not reach their intended recipients.

This amendment is a significant step towards addressing the Waqf Board’s challenges, increasing transparency, ensuring that Waqf benefits reach impoverished Muslims, and providing Muslim women with representation on the board, said Jana Sena chief.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.