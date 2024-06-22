Pawan Kalyan addresses in assembly for first time, greets assembly speaker

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has made his maiden speech in the assembly complimenting the services of Speaker Ayyannapatrudu as the senior TDP leader.

He said language is used to resolve problems and not to abuse others. He said AP assembly should be role model and suggested that discussions should take place.

Pawan Kalyan has recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu and stated the house should maintain dignity and fulfill aspirations of Potti Sriramulu.

He wished that discussions should take place for development of Andhra Pradesh in the Assembly. He said all sections of the society should be developed in the state.