Live
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
- Mines and Minerals Act was brought by Cong govt: BRS
- Rockstar DSP announces India tour; leaves a question to his followers
Just In
Pawan Kalyan addresses in assembly for first time, greets assembly speaker
Highlights
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has made his maiden speech in the assembly complimenting the services of Speaker Ayyannapatrudu as the senior TDP leader.He...
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has made his maiden speech in the assembly complimenting the services of Speaker Ayyannapatrudu as the senior TDP leader.
He said language is used to resolve problems and not to abuse others. He said AP assembly should be role model and suggested that discussions should take place.
Pawan Kalyan has recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu and stated the house should maintain dignity and fulfill aspirations of Potti Sriramulu.
He wished that discussions should take place for development of Andhra Pradesh in the Assembly. He said all sections of the society should be developed in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS