Pawan Kalyan Addresses Sarpanch Sanghas on Volunteer System in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan convened a significant meeting with Sarpanch Sanghas in Amaravati, where he addressed pressing concerns regarding the state’s volunteer system. During the discussion, Kalyan responded to appeals from Sarpanches advocating for the abolition of the volunteer system.

Kalyan emphasized that the coalition government is committed to supporting volunteers and is exploring beneficial reforms. However, he criticized the previous government's handling of the issue, alleging that they had misled volunteers.

He acknowledged the complexities involved, noting that while there were discussions about cancelling the volunteer positions if the individuals were employed elsewhere, these volunteers do not function effectively within the existing framework. Kalyan described the situation as a "technical problem," underscoring the need for systematic solutions to address the challenges faced by volunteers in the state.