Pawan Kalyan Announces Rs 4 Crore Relief Fund for Flood-Affected Villages in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has pledged Rs 4 crore in relief funds aimed at helping the communities ravaged by the recent floods.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has pledged Rs 4 crore in relief funds aimed at helping the communities ravaged by the recent floods. During a review meeting at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner's office, Kalyan discussed the ongoing crisis and the dire conditions facing the affected regions.

Kalyan confirmed that all 400 village panchayats in the state have been impacted by the floods. In response, he announced a direct donation of Rs 1 lakh to each panchayat's account, totaling Rs 4 crore to assist with immediate needs.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that providing support to the flood-affected population is not merely a matter of words but requires actionable assistance. Additionally, he revealed plans to contribute to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund, further reinforcing his commitment to aiding those in distress.

During the meeting, Kalyan sought updates on the current conditions in flood-hit areas, specifically focusing on drinking water access, food supplies, and sanitation management, ensuring that necessary resources are made available to the communities in need.

