Pawan Kalyan Backs FASTag Annual Toll Pass: A Game-Changer for Highway Commuters

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has welcomed the central government’s newly announced FASTag-based annual toll payment system, calling it a “game-changer” for India's road infrastructure and a much-needed relief for frequent highway commuters.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that an annual toll pass system will be launched from August 15. Under this initiative, road users can pay ₹3,000 for a 200-trip annual pass, significantly reducing the need for frequent toll payments during highway travel. The passes will be available online on the ministry’s portal and other platforms.

Pawan Kalyan praised the move, stating that the reform is inclusive and citizen-friendly. “This annual pass is not just a financial relief—it’s a step toward faster, smoother, and dispute-free highway travel,” he said. The Deputy CM also pointed out that the scheme will particularly benefit people living near toll plazas and those who use highways regularly for work and other needs.

He expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the decision reflects the government’s commitment to people-centric and efficient governance.

The announcement is seen as a response to long-standing demands from vehicle owners and rural commuters who have been calling for a more affordable and convenient toll system.