Pawan Kalyan condemns arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The government has been trying to suppress the public protest by brutally using the police force, blamed the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in a statement on the arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC leaders on Tuesday.

Suppressing the peaceful protests with the police will lead to unrest among the public and will turn into violence, he warned.

Pawan Kalyan suggested the government to withdraw the three capitals proposal and maintain law and order.

The government has been creating fears among the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of the capital city Amaravati. The police also have been creating fears even among the women, students and others.

He observed that such kind of activities will not be tolerated in a democracy.

The Jana Sena chief observed that the last couple of days incidents have been provoking the public in the state and the government is responsible for all these unrest in the state.

He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the capital shifting proposal and give assurance to the public.