Live
- Domlur Residents Clean Up Neglected Burial Ground
- MLA Sriganesh Reviews Facilities at Balamrai Primary Health Centre
- Pawan Kalyan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, announces mourning period
- Gen Z workforce in Indian BFSI sector nearly doubles in 2 years: Report
- Bengaluru Techie’s Home Buying Struggle: A Lesson in Caution
- Take decisive action, this is about our nation: K'taka Home Minister on Pahalgam attack
- Teaching students the value of money
- The self-care science shift
- Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves-starrer Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to stream exclusively on Prime Video India from 24 April
- Inspiring Quotes for World Book Day 2025
Pawan Kalyan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, announces mourning period
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan, has expressed his profound disturbance following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan, has expressed his profound disturbance following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and announced that the Jana Sena Party will observe three days of mourning across the two Telugu states.
In a statement, Pawan Kalyan said, “The brutal attack in Pahalgam is deeply disturbing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. In their honour, the Jana Sena Party will observe three days of mourning in the Telugu states. Let us keep our party flag strong. Terrorism has not broken our Indian unity. Justice will always prevail. We must ensure that such atrocities do not happen again. I have full faith in our armed forces. Let us overcome this together. Let us stand together.”
In a show of solidarity, the party flag was lowered at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack.