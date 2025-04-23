Pawan Kalyan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, announces mourning period

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan, has expressed his profound disturbance following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and announced that the Jana Sena Party will observe three days of mourning across the two Telugu states.

In a statement, Pawan Kalyan said, “The brutal attack in Pahalgam is deeply disturbing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. In their honour, the Jana Sena Party will observe three days of mourning in the Telugu states. Let us keep our party flag strong. Terrorism has not broken our Indian unity. Justice will always prevail. We must ensure that such atrocities do not happen again. I have full faith in our armed forces. Let us overcome this together. Let us stand together.”

In a show of solidarity, the party flag was lowered at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack.