Pawan Kalyan Criticizes Land Grabs, Calls Police To Act Strict Against anti social elements

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan voiced strong criticism regarding the ongoing land acquisition practices by Saraswati Power and Industries. Speaking at Machavaram and Dachepalli mandals of Palnadu district, he condemned the alleged appropriation of land from local residents, asserting that it is being treated as private property.

Expressing concerns over the conduct of YCP leaders, Kalyan remarked that they continue to behave as if they are in power, emphasizing their attempts to project an image of security and peace. “Are the police officers soft? Or are they afraid?” he questioned, underscoring the vital role of law enforcement in safeguarding the community. He urged the police to uphold their responsibility in preventing rowdyism and maintaining peace, firmly instructing them to ensure that no rowdies or goons evade justice.

Kalyan further elaborated on his stance, stating that if he expressed his opinions softly, it would imply a lack of authority. “When someone speaks according to their will, it disrupts peace,” he asserted, vowing to support the farmers who have relinquished their lands to Saraswati Power Industries.

He highlighted significant concerns regarding land use, alleging that approximately 400 acres of forest land have been converted to revenue land unfairly. Highlighting the historical context, he noted that this land was initially leased for 30 years in 2009, before being extended to a 50-year lease. Additionally, he revealed that 24.78 acres of ponds have also been acquired, reminding the public that natural resources should not belong to anyone.