Pawan Kalyan directs officials to take relief measures on war footing amid rains

Cyclone Montha is currently causing significant disruption across Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains affecting several districts as the storm approaches the coast. The state government remains on high alert and is coordinating efforts to assist those in the cyclone-affected areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan convened a meeting with officials to assess the situation and gather updates on the damage inflicted by strong winds and incessant rainfall. Officials from the Deputy CM's office have been in regular contact with collectors from Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Tirupati districts.

In light of the severe weather, Deputy Kalyan has directed the urgent restoration of electricity services, as many areas have reported downed power lines and uprooted poles due to fallen trees. He has urged residents to seek safe shelter, emphasising that despite the cyclone's weakening, heavy rain continues to pose risks.

Further directives were issued to ensure that people in rehabilitation centres receive adequate food and accommodation. Kalyan also warned of the overflowing Gundlakamma River in Prakasam district and the Penna River in Nellore district, advising residents to remain vigilant.

Once the rainfall abates, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the need to initiate sanitation programs and ensure the provision of safe drinking water to prevent further health issues among the population.