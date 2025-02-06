Live
Pawan Kalyan falls sick with fever and spondylitis, cancels officials programs
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is currently suffering from viral fever and is also dealing with spondylitis, as announced by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office. Following medical advice, Kalyan is resting and may not attend the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The cabinet meeting, taking place this morning, is expected to cover several significant topics, including land allocations to industries approved during the recent Promotion Council meeting, as well as potential increases in registration values.
Additionally, discussions are likely to include issues concerning Panchagramas in Visakhapatnam and the potential scheduling of assembly meetings starting from the 24th of this month.
