  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan falls sick with fever and spondylitis, cancels officials programs

Pawan Kalyan falls sick with fever and spondylitis, cancels officials programs
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is currently suffering from viral fever and is also dealing with spondylitis, as announced by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is currently suffering from viral fever and is also dealing with spondylitis, as announced by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office. Following medical advice, Kalyan is resting and may not attend the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The cabinet meeting, taking place this morning, is expected to cover several significant topics, including land allocations to industries approved during the recent Promotion Council meeting, as well as potential increases in registration values.

Additionally, discussions are likely to include issues concerning Panchagramas in Visakhapatnam and the potential scheduling of assembly meetings starting from the 24th of this month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick