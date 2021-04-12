Pawan Kalyan goes into quarantine

Mangalagiri: With the majority of Jana Sena president's chief executives, security and personal staff affected by coronavirus, Pawan Kalyan, as part of a precautionary measure, went into quarantine on the advice of doctors, according to political secretary to Pawan Kayan, P Hariprasad.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the members of his entourage have been infected with Covid-19 one after another over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him.

With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of coronavirus.

However, Pawan is attending to his daily works and looking after party affairs by talking to the party leaders through teleconference, Hariprasad said.