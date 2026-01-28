Pawan Kalyan meets HM Amit Shah, discusses ‘ongoing issues’ in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed ‘ongoing issues’ in the state.

The Jana Sena leader posted on social media that he had a meaningful meeting with Amit Shah at his residence.

“We held detailed discussions on the ongoing issues in Andhra Pradesh, and several other important matters of public and administrative importance,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Amit Shah for providing an opportunity to the Kakinada district administration to present the proposal on the Uppada sea protection wall before the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pawan Kalyan also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a focus on improving rail infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena leader said they discussed the development of Pithapuram Railway Station, construction of a Road Over Bridge, and key railway projects in the state.

“I requested that Pithapuram, an important spiritual centre visited by devotees from across the country, be developed as a model station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and that the Road Over Bridge be taken up under the PM Gati Shakti programme,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said he was received very cordially by Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere. He responded very positively to all the proposals and assured due consideration.

The Deputy CM said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways continues to move forward with a strong development focus. He thanked Ashwini Vaishnaw for his encouraging support towards railway development in Kakinada district and across the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the railway projects in the state during a meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister reviewed rail connectivity from different ports in the State and from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Senior officials of South Central Railway, East Coast Railway and South Coast Railway attended the meeting.



